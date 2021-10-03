Food Bank offers Kids Café meals during fall break

Food Bank of Northern Nevada this week released the fall break schedule for its 2021 Kids Café program. Children and youth ages 2 to 18 can get free meals through the program when school isn’t in session, Oct. 4-8.

Several locations are offering a morning snack and lunch, while others have just lunch available. Below are the locations and time for fall break Kids Café:

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, 1301 Valley Rd., Reno

Morning snack: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Idlewild Park (California Building), 2055 Idlewild Dr., Reno

Morning snack: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Poulakidas Elementary School, 9600 Mojave Sky Dr., Reno

Morning snack: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Sparks Recreation Center, 98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Ardmore Park, 1200 12th St., Sparks

Lunch: 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Sparks Library, 1125 12th St., Sparks

Lunch: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

North Valleys Library, 1075 N. Hills Blvd., Reno

Lunch, Tuesday-Friday only: 12-12:30 p.m.