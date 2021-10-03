fbpx
Health

Food Bank offers Kids Café meals during fall break

By ThisIsReno
kids with masks
Photo by Atoms on Unsplash
Food Bank of Northern Nevada this week released the fall break schedule for its 2021 Kids Café program. Children and youth ages 2 to 18 can get free meals through the program when school isn’t in session, Oct. 4-8.

Several locations are offering a morning snack and lunch, while others have just lunch available. Below are the locations and time for fall break Kids Café:

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, 1301 Valley Rd., Reno
Morning snack: 8:30-9 a.m.                       
Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Idlewild Park (California Building), 2055 Idlewild Dr., Reno
Morning snack: 9:15-9:45 a.m.                     
Lunch: 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Poulakidas Elementary School, 9600 Mojave Sky Dr., Reno
Morning snack: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Sparks Recreation Center, 98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Ardmore Park, 1200 12th St., Sparks
Lunch: 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Sparks Library, 1125 12th St., Sparks
Lunch: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

North Valleys Library, 1075 N. Hills Blvd., Reno
Lunch, Tuesday-Friday only: 12-12:30 p.m.

