Five events to check out: Jazz, wine and walks

The virtual Marianarchy XVII, featured in last week’s events column, continues this weekend to benefit local theater groups, and other fall events—from food festivals to benefit events for local nonprofits—are filling up the calendar. Here are five events happening this week in the region. For more, be sure to visit our event calendar.

As has become custom, please check with event organizers to verify event details and COVID-19 restrictions.

Hauntober in Virginia City. Otherworldly “haunts” exist as Virginia City celebrates its history and offers a month of ghost experiences. Feel the chill with Bats in the Belfry Ghost Tours or jump on board the V&T Railroad Pumpkin Patch train. Link for information. Café y Conversa. Practice your Spanish discussing current topics and issues that affect the Latino community and Latin America. Join faculty and students from around campus for this hour-long meeting, every Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. in UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism Linn Reading Room. Link for information. Live Jazz at Laughing Planet Café, at the UNR location. The Laughing Planet, UNR Jazz and KWNK radio will be hosting live jazz performances every Wednesday featuring local jazz artists and UNR jazz students. Link for information. Reno Wine Walk along the Truckee River. Hosted every third Saturday of the month from 2 to 5 p.m. by the Riverwalk Merchants Association. It’s the original (and still considered the best!) along the Truckee River and neighboring streets in downtown Reno. Link for information. Reno Sparks CROP Hunger Walk. the Reno-Sparks CROP Hunger Walk is celebrating its 30th consecutive year of walks. CROP Hunger Walks support the international relief and development work of Church World Service, and this year benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Eddy House and Ridge House. Link for information.