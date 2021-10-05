Five events to check out: Fall break 2021 edition

It’s Washoe County School District’s fall break, meaning many locals have fled to the beach or Disneyland for one last summer hurrah. If you’re still in town, there’s plenty to do, including the not-mentioned-below but always saucy Italian Festival in downtown Reno over the weekend.

As has become the norm, be sure to check with event organizers to confirm COVID-19 requirements and verify event details.

National Night Out at Miguel Ribera Park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. There will be barbecue, a bounce house, activities and more. Link for information. HorrorPops at Virginia Street Brewhouse. The seeds for Danish psychobilly sextet, the HorrorPops, were sewn in 1996 during a gig that found bassist/lead singer Patricia Day’s indie-punk collective Peanut Pump Gun opening for guitarist Kim Nekroman’s band Nekromantix at POPKOM in Cologne, Germany. And then they started a band—that’s performing in Reno this week. Link for information. Marianarchy XVII: A Benefit for Reno Theater. Marianarchy is making a comeback. Featuring over 40 local music acts and performers, the annual fundraiser swings back into action for the next two weekends to raise money for Reno Little Theater, Brüka and Good Luck Macbeth. Link for information. EnduroCross: Extreme off-road racing at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. The sport is as fan-friendly as it is challenging for the riders. One of the most unpredictable motorsports in history, EnduroCross always delivers ample entertainment. Link for information. Little Women The Broadway Musical at UNR’s Redfield Proscenium Theater. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women the musical delightfully brings to life the triumphs and challenges of the March family in Civil War America. Link for information.