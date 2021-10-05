Fennemore’s unprecedented growth trajectory continues (sponsored)

Leading American West law firm thrives with more strategic hires

PHOENIX, AZ – Fennemore, recently named the fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country according to Law.com, announced today the hiring of 10 new attorneys. This announcement comes on the heels of the firm’s addition of nationally renowned Denver litigation firm Reilly LLP to its roster on Aug. 2, 2021.

In Arizona, the firm welcomed Marian LaLonde as a director in its Tucson office, and Tyler Carlton as an associate to Fennemore’s Phoenix office.

LaLonde is a director in the firm’s Natural Resources, Energy and Environmental Law practice group. Her practice focuses on the mining industry and solar energy development.

Carlton is an associate who works in the firm’s Business Litigation practice group. His work focuses on federal law and proceedings, appellate work, and environmental law.

“We are so proud and happy to welcome Marian and Tyler to the firm,” remarked Fennemore’s CEO, James Goodnow. “Both of these outstanding attorneys bring great ideas and new perspectives, and they represent a perfect fit for the evolving needs of our clients and our communities.”

In California, Fennemore welcomed Josiah Alter, Brandin Inouye, and Eric Gee as associate attorneys to its Fresno office.

Alter is an associate who works in the firm’s Intellectual Property practice group. His work focuses on IoT, AI, intellectual property and data privacy issues, as well as trademark and copyright disputes.

Inouye is an associate who works in Fennemore’s Business & Finance and Intellectual Property groups. He focuses his practice on transactional work, including contract and mergers and acquisitions matters, as well as IP matters in the copyright and patent portfolio management space.

Gee is an associate in the firm’s Healthcare and Business & Finance practice groups. He focuses on healthcare providers, including physicians, medical groups and hospitals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josiah, Brandin and Eric to our firm,” noted Leigh Burnside, Fennemore Dowling Aaron’s Fresno Office Managing Partner. “Our clients will benefit from the creativity and knowledge of these attorneys, all of whom will no doubt make a positive impact in our local community,” added Burnside.

In Colorado, Fennemore welcomed Amy Jones as an associate attorney to its Denver office.

Jones works in the firm’s Business Litigation practice group, where she provides a practical and research-driven approach to a diverse set of clients. Her work focuses on corporate disputes, as well as constitutional, patent, contract, immigration and procedural law matters.

“The litigation team in Denver is quickly becoming one of the finest trial groups in the country, and Amy is a perfect fit for our continued growth,” noted Bruce Dahl, Fennemore’s Denver office Managing Partner. “We’re thrilled to have Amy aboard.”

With the addition of the Reilly LLP litigation team, and more attorneys in the pipeline, Fennemore’s Denver office continues to vibrantly grow.

“I’ve always been committed to being the best trial firm around,” remarked Fennemore’s Dan Reilly, and with the addition of Amy Jones, our roster just became even better.”

In Nevada, the firm welcomed Kendall Lovell and Scott Cooper as associate attorneys to its Las Vegas office. Therese Shanks also joins Fennemore’s Reno office as an Of Counsel attorney, and Geenamarie Carucci joins the Reno team as an associate.

Lovell is an associate who works in the firm’s Business Litigation practice group. Her practice is concentrated in commercial litigation and intellectual property. Cooper is an associate who works in Fennemore’s Government Relations & Regulatory practice group. His practice focuses on transactions, regulatory compliance, licensing, land use and litigation matters. “We couldn’t be any more excited about our newest team members!” exclaimed Rich Dreitzer, Fennemore’s Las Vegas office managing partner. “Las Vegas is roaring back, and these two lawyers will help us serve our clients’ expanding needs.”

Shanks is an Of Counsel attorney who works in the firm’s Business Litigation practice group. Her practice focuses on appeals and litigation matters such as tort law, contract law, complex commercial transactions, employment law, trade secret, real property law and probate and trust.Carucci is an associate who works in Fennemore’s Business Litigation practice group. She is well-versed in appellate law matters, including legal research and writing, case and client management, trial preparation, and drafting bench memorandums and dispositions.

“We are proud and honored to have Therese and Geena at the firm and in our office,” commented Craig Etem, Fennemore’s Reno office Managing Partner. “Not only are Therese and Geena rising legal stars, they’re also even better people who will profoundly impact our clients businesses, and our firm’s culture.”

About Fennemore

Founded in 1885, Fennemore is an NLJ250 law firm that helps businesses thrive. Whether launching start-ups with its venture accelerator, leading high-stakes mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 500 companies, or handling bet-the-company litigation for growth-phase enterprises, Fennemore has the back of business. You can learn more about the firm and its offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada at FennemoreLaw.com.

