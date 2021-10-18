Extension creates digital learning library for small businesses

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension this week announced it is continuing to help small business owners adapt to a changing business environment with the launch of a virtual classroom with bilingual resources. The video content is curated and managed by Extension’s Small Business Education Program, which became a vital resource for small business owners during the pandemic.

Early on in the pandemic, the Small Business Education Program launched the “Coping with COIVD-19” series. The series offered sessions in either English or Spanish with expert panels, question and answer sessions, and topics including social media marketing, end of year planning, delivering value to customers and business credit and funding.

“We saw a need in our small business community, and we responded to that need by providing these virtual town halls to help provide information that was needed by our business owners at that particular time,” said Extension economic development specialist Buddy Borden. “Things were constantly changing, and we provided information from our own experts and brought in others who could help with the challenges of the day.”

While the town halls served an immediate need and valuable interaction and networking, Borden said offering education in an on-demand format and in both English and Spanish improves access for small business owners.

The program’s digital library includes more than 100 full-length classes and shorter topic-based explainers, each falling within one of five categories: finance, marketing, operations, management or startup. Borden said more videos will be added in the future.

To access any of the videos visit extension.unr.edu/busdev.

Source: UNR