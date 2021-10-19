County commissioners appoint John Klacking to health board

A contentious maneuver to replace the Washoe County District Board of Health member Tom Young led today to the county’s commissioners appointing John Klacking to the position.

The move to replace Young was criticized as politicizing the health board. Young reportedly was unaware he was up for replacement. The commissioners then canceled a prior board meeting to replace Young.

“The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners Chair, who is also the vice chair of the DBOH, attempted to appoint a new member to the DBOH without any communication that the Washoe County appointee position was open,” health board member Dr. Reko Danko wrote in an opinion column on This Is Reno.

“Thanks in part to local reporting from This Is Reno, the Board of County Commissioners pulled the item to appoint the new DBOH member and Young is now in consideration for the seat, one he has served in remarkable fashion,” Danko added

Young’s name was added to today’s county commission meeting agenda, along with John Klacking and Sheryl Bennett, who were both previously agendized as the only applicants to the board.

Commissioners selected Klacking by a majority ballot vote. Commissioner Jeanne Herman left the meeting and did not vote. Commissioner Kitty Jung attended by phone and voted for Young.

Commissioners Alexis Hill, Vaughn Hartung and Bob Lucey each nominated Klacking.

Hacking holds a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno and founded Double Bond Wine, which lists on its website as making wine from three California vineyards.

“I have a strong passion for health focused on human health, animal health and environmental health,” he said as part of his application. “I have vast experience in all these fields.”