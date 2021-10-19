Bus strike ends (updated)

Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon tweeted today that the more than two-week-long strike by transit workers is over.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the candid, productive and respectful negotiations over the past two days between Keolis North America and Teamsters Local 533,” she posted. “Limited bus service will resume tomorrow with full service on Thursday.”

In a statement shortly after the announcement Jardon added “In a spirit of collaboration and rebuilding, it is my hope that negotiations continue in a productive manner without further strikes.”

Keolis officials also said they look forward to getting back to providing reliable transit for northern Nevada riders.

“Keolis appreciates the willingness by Teamsters Local 533 to continue productive negotiations,” said Keolis’ Mike Ake. “We look forward to our employees returning to help provide the safe and reliable transit service our passengers depend on. Further, we would like to extend our gratitude to RTC Chair Neoma Jardon for her role observing such productive negotiations.”

Jardon on Friday offered to mediate negotiations between the striking workers represented by the Teamsters and Keolis. She is also the chair of the Regional Transportation Commission, which contracts with Keolis to operate area buses.

Negotiations were re-scheduled for Monday. Tweets by the union yesterday indicated members would continue striking. The teamsters have repeatedly told RTC to “fire Keolis.”

Jardon told This Is Reno she attended the negotiations as “an observer and an advocate for the riders.”

RTC said it would provide free services on RTC RIDE, FlexRIDE and ACCESS services through Nov. 19 to show appreciation to riders–and to compensate riders for purchased bus passes they weren’t able to use during either strike.

This Is Reno reached out to Keolis and the Teamsters for more information. This story is developing and will be updated.

Update: This story has been updated to include additional statements from RTC and Keolis North America.