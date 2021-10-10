A second, well-deserved location for Michael’s Deli

Once the location of a Subway franchise, a South Meadows sandwich shop location has been taken over by Michael’s Deli getting, what most would agree, is a deli upgrade. Long a favorite in Midtown, the second restaurant allows Michael’s to serve a larger clientele and cut down on wait times because, let’s face it, at lunch time the popular deli is typically full.

If you have ever frequented the Midtown Michael’s, you’ll be happy to hear the south Reno menu stays true to the original. It’s overflowing with a long list of creative sandwiches—some hot, some cold, some pressed in a panini grill and some over-sized to earn the designation of “mile high sandwich.”

Perfect grill lines on a panini at Michael’s Deli in south Reno. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Somehow, I had managed to never step foot into Michael’s original location, making my first visit to the new location my first Michael’s experience. I was quickly alerted to the best sandwiches by a man standing in front of me in line. He admitted he sometimes eats lunch there six times per week. He rambled off several informed suggestions and what I gathered was that the TAB is a good choice, but the hot pastrami is the best in the city if you’re a fan.

In addition to sandwiches, there are potato and macaroni salads and other sides, bags of chips, a full menu of salads and a few dessert options, including fresh pie. If you can find a seat to dine in, you’ll be able to grub under a collection of giant sports posters and inspirational athlete quotes from the likes of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Muhammed Ali.

It seems hard to go wrong when ordering at Michael’s. You can make your own sandwich from the laundry list of ingredients that includes 10 types of bread and nine cheeses. Or, you can dive into a classic Michael’s concoction such as the recommended TAB (turkey, avocado and bacon) or the Michael’s (turkey, pesto, dill Havarti cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce, oregano, oil and vinegar).

The paninis are finished with perfect grill lines and ingredients heated all of the way through. A combination of dill Havarti and chicken breast makes for a hearty lunch on a cold day.

Don’t overlook the gyros, the meatball sub or the kosher hotdog on the menu.

If you’re coming for lunch, be prepared for a line weaving through the small eatery, but don’t despair. A crew of cooks are hard at word making sandwiches behind the counter, and, as a result, the goods come out pretty quick. You can really beat the system by placing your order ahead and then sashaying up to the front to pay and leave.

Editor’s Note: Visit Michael’s online and subscribe to get an email of their daily specials.

South Reno Location Details 465 South Meadows Pkwy., Suite 19, Reno, Nev. 89521

(775) 440-1088

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturdays & Sundays Website