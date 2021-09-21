Washoe County teacher named 2022 Nevada Teacher of the Year

A Washoe County School District teacher has been named the 2022 Nevada Teacher of the Year.

Deanne Moyle-Hicks, a fourth-grade teacher at Natchez Elementary School, was notified Monday during a surprise assembly with Gov. Steve Sisolak and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert.

“Throughout her 28-year teaching career, Deanne Moyle-Hicks’ passion and care have positively impacted the lives of countless students in Nevada,” Sisolak said. “She is a life-long Nevadan and a life-long learner who models hard work and perseverance to her students daily.”

On behalf of the great State of the State of Nevada, congratulations to Ms. Deanne Hicks, a fourth-grade Teacher from Natchez Elementary School (@EsNatchez) in @WCSDTweets for being recognized as our 2022 Nevada Teacher of the Year!!! pic.twitter.com/ID8TIF8Bwy — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 20, 2021

Ebert said she is grateful for educators like Moyle-Hicks, whom she said, “demonstrates several qualities that make her an exemplary teacher, including her passion in bringing an equitable education to each and every child, her cultivation of family partnerships to positively impact student success, and her work to support students’ social-emotional health.”

WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill called the award well deserved.

“She has forged strong connections with her families and worked in partnership with them to enable deep and meaningful engagement with her students,” McNeill said. “She not only brings joy and enthusiasm for 21st century learning to her fourth-grade classroom, she also serves as a tireless advocate for her students and families.”

Moyle-Hicks is a life-long Nevadan and an alumna of University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She completed her student teaching in New Zealand. She is a Teach Plus Nevada Policy fellow, national Understood fellow, and Nevada National Board Professional Learning Network member.

As Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Moyle-Hicks will represent the Silver State in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The four other finalists for the 2022 Nevada Teacher of the Year are:

Jeanine Roser of West Career and Technical Academy in Clark County School District

Jennifer Hurt of Desert Rose High School in Clark County School District

Rachel Croft of Bordewich Bray Elementary School in Carson City School District

Lissa Kellogg of Yerington Elementary School in Lyon County School District

Source: Nevada Governor’s Office