TMCC, the college for the new Nevada, is here for you! (sponsored)

By Dr. Karin Hilgersom, TMCC President

Many of us discovered one benefit of spending so much time at home the past 18 months, in that we rediscovered old hobbies and cultivated new ones. We managed to learn new skills while navigating this pandemic. We even reconnected with family and friends and perhaps forged new friendships too.

Even with these little silver linings, there are days when it seems a bit much, don’t you think? Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the toll on our health care workers because of hospitalizations and deaths, unhealthy air quality due to fires in our region, the horrendous impact upon communities suffering fire damage, and the toll upon emergency first responders and firefighters, not to mention professional and personal challenges that do not stop when these other forces are added to the mix of life as a Nevadan and an American.

Despite these woes, TMCC makes me smile each and every day and because the faculty, staff, and students continue to march in a consistently positive direction. It’s as if we are each contributing to a wonderful process, together, of shaping the kind of people we know will benefit the world.

This transformative process happens often at Truckee Meadows Community College and is one of many reasons why I love working here. TMCC offers affordable and flexible learning opportunities that you can take advantage of right now. While the pandemic and other maladies shape our history, you can right your own world by taking a class in a topic that interests you, or get training that could lead you into a better career; whether you complete a class, certificate or degree, this is the perfect moment to take the steps you need and want to take.

In case you didn’t know, TMCC offers open-access classes, so it’s easy to get started. It takes only minutes to apply, and from there, you can search literally hundreds of online, late-start for-credit classes. Not quite ready yet? Registration for our spring semester opens in November, so there’s time to plan out your future. It only takes a minute to enroll in one of our many class offerings.

Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention our Educational Programs Inspiring the Community (EPIC) program, which offers hundreds of non-credit educational opportunities in diverse fields such as massage therapy, art, fitness, communication, and more. These classes are offered at all hours and some are even on the weekends. Many are designed just for fun, so Carpe Diem!

So whether you want to hone your creative and artistic skills, or you’re looking to earn certificates that can help you to move forward in your current career, professional development classes that focus on enhancing your computer and software skills, communication skills, or you just want to lead a healthier lifestyle by taking a fitness class like Zumba or pilates, TMCC has the solution for you to move forward. We are the College for the New Nevada, open to all, and happy to serve and enhance the Reno and Sparks community.

