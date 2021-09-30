The Theatre opens on Keystone to revive vacant performance space (photos)

Reno’s newest performance venue, The Theatre, opened last month in the Keystone Square Shopping Center. The venue was previously Truckee Meadows Community College’s Keystone Avenue Performing Arts Center, which shuttered after its final performances in April 2019. Longtime Reno residents will know it better as the Keystone Cinema, which operated in the ‘80s.

The Theatre has undergone extensive remodeling since it was acquired by new owner Kevin Jeffrey and his business partner Caruso.

Jeffrey and Caruso are also the weekly stars of their own show, “Magique,” a theatrical illusion show which they describe as “loaded with stunning special effects, dazzling costumes, a catchy soundtrack, multimedia backdrops, and synchronized lighting.”

The show is choreographed by seven-time “Show of the Year” award recipient, Mistinguett. Locals may recognize that name from the many shows she choreographed and costumed at Harrah’s in Reno and Lake Tahoe.

The venue is also available for private event rental and features a box office, reception area, V.I.P. booths and main room accommodating up to 250 people. The rear exterior of the theater also features an interactive mural–an artistic collaboration between Mistinguett and local muralist Joe C. Rock.

Tickets for “Magique” are available by phone or directly from their website https://www.wethetheatre.com.

Owner Kevin Jeffrey and his business partner Caruso on stage at The Theater, a new performance venue on Keystone Avenue. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno