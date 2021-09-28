fbpx
Politics

StoryCorps project aims to bridge political divides through conversation (video)

By Bob Conrad
Natalie Van Hoozer and Claudia Cruz from Noticiero Móvil.
The national non-profit StoryCorps is partnering with local media sources to facilitate conversations between those with completely different political leanings.

The goal is to see if people can bridge gaps through facilitated discussion.

KUNR and Noticerio Móvil are partnering to bring people together for what they are calling “one small step conversations.”

“The goal is not to increase divisions but to create unity, to find common ground in our differences,” said Claudia Cruz, Noticerio Móvil’s managing editor. “We are trying … to create dialog because without dialog we may not move forward as a society.”

Spanish and English language speakers are encouraged to participate in the program.

Information is online:https://www.kunr.org/kunr-y-noticiero-m-vil-invitan-la-comunidad-dialogar-sobre-sus-diferencias#stream/0

