State Parks waive fees for Nevada Public Lands Day on Sept. 25

Nevada State Parks will offer a fee-free day Saturday, Sept. 25 to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day. Residents and visitors can access parks without paying fees for entry, camping or boating.

State Parks officials said Public Lands Day is intended to encourage Nevadans to discover affordable recreation close to home.

In addition to the one-day fee waiver, several state parks are hosting special events on Sept. 25.

Washoe Lake– Guided Hike



Park staff will lead a guided hike along the 3.5-mile North Loop Equestrian Trail from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The easy hike begins from the North Boat Ramp Equestrian parking lot, located off Douglas and Lakeshore. Participants should be prepared to walk in loose sand and on uneven ground. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a 6-foot leash at all times.

Walker River –Introduction to Archery

Park Rangers at the Walker River State Recreation Area host and introduction to archery demonstration and class, followed by a fun archery shoot to test your accuracy. Park staff will assist and all equipment will be provided by the park.

Participants will meet at the visitor center at Pitchfork Ranch, 211 E. Walker Rd. in Yerington. The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin after that, with a short break ant noon and a just-for-fun accuracy shoot until 2 p.m.

Dogs are welcome, as long as they are on a 6-foot leash. Dress for the weather and bring your water bottles. Registration is required; call (775-463-1609) or emailwrsra@parks.nv.govto sign up.