Home > News > Government > State holds meeting on how to spend more than $6 billion in pandemic recovery funds
Government

State holds meeting on how to spend more than $6 billion in pandemic recovery funds

By ThisIsReno
State Senator Julia Ratti gives an interview on the first day of the 81st session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent)
State Treasurer Zach Conine and State Senator Julia Ratti are hosting a meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to get feedback on how to spend billions in pandemic relief funds.

The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour will seek input from Nevadans throughout the state on priorities and ideas on how best to allocate the State’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds,” they said in a statement promoting the event.

The American Recovery Plan (ARP) has carved out $6.7 billion in aid for Nevada to spend on “a variety of programs to address the social, economic, community health and other effects of COVID-19.”

“At a time when the livelihoods of Nevadans have been severely impacted by the pandemic, we have a tremendous opportunity to invest directly in the people and communities who have been hit the hardest,” Conine and Ratti said in the statement.

The event is Wed. Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It is at the Sparks Recreation Center, 98 Richards Way, in Sparks.

