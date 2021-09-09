Speed limit reduced on part of Skyline Boulevard near parks

The speed limit on Skyline Boulevard between Mary Gojack Park and Horseman’s Park in Reno has been decreased to 20 miles per hour, effective this month.



The Reno City Council recently adopted an ordinance that allows a 10 mph speed limit reduction adjacent to parks.



The original speed limit in the area was 30 mph but some residents requested it be decreased in consideration of adjacent parks, which are 0.3 miles apart. Horseman’s Park is at 2800 Skyline Blvd. and Gojack Park is at 3100 Skyline Blvd.



The city determined that this section of Skyline Boulevard met the ordinance requirements to allow for this speed limit decrease. Public Works staff has been installing new speed limit signs this week on the stretch of the road between Villa Marbella Circle and Pioneer Drive.



“This is an area that has been of concern with residents for many years,” Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus said in a statement. “I hope this reduction will improve safety and be welcomed by neighbors in that area.”



