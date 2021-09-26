School district receives grant money to support students’ mental health

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has awarded the Washoe County School District (WCSD) a five-year grant to plan and implement strategies to strengthen mental health awareness and support connections at seven schools in the district.

The grant totals approximately $500,000 per year for five years, and WCSD will partner with neighboring school districts and multiple agencies to provide services to students.

The schools whose students will receive the grant-funded services are Damonte Ranch High School, Traner and Vaughn middle schools, and Smithridge, Stead, Duncan and Lemmon Valley elementary schools.

“We are grateful for this grant that will provide tremendous support for students with the greatest need for mental health resources,” said Paul LaMarca, chief strategies officer for WCSD. “The COVID pandemic and the personal, emotional and economic effects associated with it have had a detrimental impact on our students and families, and this funding will help us identify and provide services to students who need them most.”

Source: WCSD