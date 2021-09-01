School canceled in Incline Village until Tuesday in response to Caldor Fire

The Washoe County School District announced today that all classes at Incline Village schools are canceled until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The decision was made not based upon day-to-day metrics of air quality, but rather unpredictable fire behavior.

Evacuation orders and road closures already in effect for portions of the Tahoe Basin and the possibility of additional ones in response to the massive Caldor Fire burning at the south end of Lake Tahoe also contributed to the district’s decision.

“We hope that you and your family have stayed safe during this difficult time of emergency. As you know, our current situation is extremely unpredictable due to fire behavior, shifting winds, evacuation orders and road closures,” school district officials said.

Monday, Sept. 6 is a recognized holiday for the observance of Labor Day.

District officials said they want families and staff to “have the time they need to make decisions related to their safety and the safety of their families.”

Meals will be made available for all students to pick up on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Incline Elementary School.

The district’s Emergency Manager, Roy Anderson, is working in collaboration with the Washoe County Emergency Manager and other agencies to make sure families in Incline Village receive the most up-to-date information on evacuations and other updates. The latest details can be accessed on the district’s website.

Incline Elementary, Incline Middle and Incline High School were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week as well.

As of this afternoon, the Caldor Fire has burned more than 204,000 acres and is 20% contained.