RSAR to host Stand “Pup” Comedy Night in support of SPCA of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) invites the community to join them in supporting the SPCA of Northern Nevada with laughter and local food at their Stand “Pup” Comedy Night happening Sept. 23, 2021.

Guests will gather for a night of stand-up comedy at The Alpine, a music and event venue in Reno’s Brewery District. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Featured comedians that will be taking the stage include Brandon Ford, Steve Dente, Taylor Evans, Sara Rooker, Luke Westberg, Cy Aluni and David Gamble. Prior to the show’s beginning guests can purchase food and beverages from the Big Blue Q of Tahoe food truck.

“We consider SPCA an integral part of our community, ” said Gary MacDonald, President of RSAR. “We are so proud to support their mission to improve the lives of pets in our area, and are happy to do so with this event.”

General admission tickets are on sale for $25 each. Beyond standard tickets, RSAR’s event will have two VIP tables available for purchase at $250 each. VIP tables will include a bottle of wine. All other seating will be first come first serve.

All proceeds from the event will go to the SPCA of Northern Nevada, the RSAR’s chosen philanthropic organization of the year. As pet adoptions continue to rise while people are still spending more time at home, the RSAR is looking to support their initiatives through various fundraising opportunities such as this.

All interested attendees must purchase tickets to this event, which can be found here. To learn more about other RSAR initiatives, head over to rsar.realtor.



The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer’s dream of homeownership. For more information, visit rsar.realtor.

The SPCA of Northern Nevada was founded in 1998 as Reno’s first no-kill animal shelter. Our mission is to be an innovative regional leader in the humane treatment of homeless dogs and cats. The SPCA of Northern Nevada is a private 501c3 non-profit supported solely by the generosity of the community, and does not receive funding from the ASPCA or any government entity.

