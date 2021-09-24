Pack your appetite for Reno’s first year-round culinary digital passport (sponsored)

A new campaign combines Reno’s love of adventure with their love of dining, all in an easy-to-use digital pass.

The Biggest Little Bites Pass is a digital passport that lets people check-in as they visit restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors, and more, along with Reno’s Riverwalk District and surrounding neighborhoods.

The pass was created as a partnership with Getaway Reno/Tahoe Media Group and the Riverwalk Merchants Association. The Biggest Little Bites Pass is a one-of-a-kind exploration designed to help you tap into that tasteful vintage charm while experiencing the splendor of the Riverwalk District, the newness of the art-laden walls of Midtown, to the flashy neon lights of downtown. This pass features exclusive deals that can be redeemed at the city’s hidden treasures, local eateries, and popular retail partners.

The pass was developed as a way to support local small businesses emerging from the challenges of COVID-19 shutdowns.

“The restaurants that make up this pass are family-owned small businesses that play a major role in our community,” said Todd Poth, owner. “This passport program will help these establishments thrive and continue to be a part of the heritage and culture of their communities.”

How does it work?

To purchase the pass, individuals can visithttp://www.biggestlittlepass.com, click the “Buy Now” button and fill out the form with billing information. The pass will act as a digital coupon book to all of the venues included. The cost of the pass is $25 per person and expires. After purchase, the pass will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately! There is no app to download. If you want one-tap access to your pass, you have the option of saving it to your phone’s home screen. Users are asked to show their mobile pass to the venue staff when visiting a venue included in the pass. The venue employee will redeem the pass upon purchase.

The pass organizers plan to continue to add establishments and offers as they progress and will eventually launch additional pass programs in the coming year. Program owners will also be donating a portion of the proceeds from purchases made in the Riverwalk towards their River Beautification Program.

About Getaway Reno-Tahoe Media

Getaway Reno-Tahoe is a trusted local resource to visitors. Through various mediums and interactive digital channels, they introduce travelers to all places and experiences they will want to share with friends and family back home. They openly interact with and provide recommendations to readers and social media fans helping facilitate great getaways. They communicate in a friendly, approachable, easy to understand way.To learn more, visithttp://biggestlittlepass.com/ or call 866-652-6563.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.