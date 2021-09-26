Pisces Sushi is worth its weight in tobiko

Who doesn’t love a good sushi spot? Admittedly many of the best seem to be settled in Midtown and downtown Reno, so finding a quality place to grab a roll in south Reno is always a dream come true for those who live or work on this side of town. Pisces Sushi, in the South Meadows shopping center near Smith’s, is the highlight we all need when it comes to close-to-home sushi. However, it’s also worth the trek for those not living on the south side of town.

The best feature of the menu here is the sheer volume of creative rolls. In addition to your mainstays such as Philly, Vegas, spicy tuna and Dynamite, there are a lot of other ways to satisfy your sushi appetite.

For fruit and veggie lovers—who don’t want to skip the fish—the Green Apple combines finely chopped green apples with applesauce and cream cheese for the center and then tops each roll with a slice of raw salmon. The Snow Flower is on the sweeter side, a combination of cream cheese, mango and salmon finished with lemon sauce and powdered sugar for a roll that edges on dessert without being too sweet.

For those who like saucier rolls, the MT is loaded with kani (crab sticks), cucumber, avocado, tuna, yellowtail, salmon and tobiko and dripping in sauce.

There is also a fair share of spicy rolls on the menu—indicated with a red pepper—fresh, cooked and deep fried. The Cacti has a particularly cool presentation with tempura jalapeños atop a cream cheese roll served with hot sauce and lemon sauce. The Sun Flower is arranged in a flower shape instead of a long or hand roll with spicy tuna, cucumber and tuna topped with an overflowing pile of shredded crab, tempura crunch, teriyaki and hot sauce.

Perhaps the most non-traditional roll on the menu is the K-Pop, a cooked roll created by blending bulgogi and spicy mayo.

Details 748 S. Meadows Pkwy. A-11, Reno, Nev. 89521

775-853-4246

Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Website

While sushi is the main course, we also recommend starting each meal with a couple of appetizers. At Pisces, it’s business as usual. The edamame is straight-forward but cooked well and the miso soup is a classic. Seaweed salad, veggie tempura and gyoza (pot stickers) are also available. Less traditional is an order of mozzarella sticks.

If you prefer to take dinner home, the to-go specials help justify a sushi dinner that isn’t AYCE (all-you-can-eat). Instead, bring home two rolls—lunch or dinner—for $15, three rolls for $20 or four rolls for $25. Dine-in is $21.95 for AYCE lunch and $27.95 for AYCE dinner, plus discounts for kids under 12 and under 5.

The menu is truly extensive with offerings for udon, teriyaki, katsu and more. Plus, traditional ice cream desserts including mochi and banana, and drinks for every craving. While wine and beer—including imported Japanese brews—are available, it’s always sake for me, and any menu that advertises sake bombs (small beer with small hot sake) has a special place in my heart.