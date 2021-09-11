PHOTOS: Glow Show, Dawn Patrol at Reno Ballon Races

Photos by Ty O’Neil
The Great Reno Balloon Race continues through Sunday morning at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Here are photos from Saturday morning’s event, which included the popular Glow Show and Dawn Patrol.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.