Great Reno Balloon Race

PHOTOS: Glow Show, Dawn Patrol at Reno Ballon Races

By Ty O'Neil
The Great Reno Balloon Race on Sept. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev.
The Great Reno Balloon Race on Sept. 11, 2021 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil
Photos by Ty O’Neil

The Great Reno Balloon Race continues through Sunday morning at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Here are photos from Saturday morning’s event, which included the popular Glow Show and Dawn Patrol.

