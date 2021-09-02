One Nevada Credit Union launches Early Payroll service (sponsored)

Payday is coming early at One Nevada Credit Union as the local credit union launches Early Payroll service.

One Nevada is excited to introduce Early Payroll, a service that can give workers faster access to their direct deposit payroll, up to two days before payday. This means a worker that has an account at One Nevada who typically gets paid on Friday could get their money as early as the Wednesday before their payday.

“Early Payroll is a great service that helps our members be more financially stable,” said Paul Parrish, One Nevada President and CEO. “If you’re living paycheck to paycheck, Early Payroll can get you out of a jam. Having access to your paycheck a few days early can help you manage your money, avoid potential overdraft fees, and have a little extra financial cushion.”

To receive Early Payroll, workers must have a One Nevada account with direct deposit. The program includes faster access to ACH deposits, including payroll and government checks. If workers want to participate in Early Payroll but don’t have a One Nevada account, they can open one online(link) or at any branch. Two-day early access to directly deposited payroll or government funds is not guaranteed. It does depend upon when the employer or government sends payment instructions.

To learn more about Early Payroll, visithttps://onenevada.org/earlypay/.

