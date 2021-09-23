Northern Nevada’s largest ski swap returns (sponsored)

UNR Ski Swap Set for Oct. 1 – 3

The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 1-3 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots and winter outerwear.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the UNR Ski and Winter Sports teams.

Swap hours are Friday from 4:30 – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access the North entrance of the Reno Sparks Convention Center (4590 S. Virginia Street) across from the Atlantis Casino, Rooms A1-6, follow the signs.

Admission and parking are free.

Item drop of and registration are now being conducted at Ski Pro, located at the Crossing at Meadowood Square, 6407 S. Virginia Street (I-580 Neil Road exit.) Ski Pro has partnered with the UNR Ski Swap for the past eight years.

Check in for individual registration of items takes place any day and any time during Ski Pro’s store hours up to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 1. Check out for unsold individually registered items will also be at Ski Pro and available for collection the week following the swap. . If youritemssold, you can collect yourcheckat Ski Produringbusiness hours. Limit 10 items. For full details and registration form, visit www.unrskiswap.com

“This year’s new drop of procedure is all about efficiency and convenience with extended hours and front door access for bringing in the equipment,” said Greg Mason, Director of the UNR Ski Team Boosters, which is producing the event. “We will also abide by social distancing and safety protocols. We have separate rooms set up based upon the type of equipment with a head count at each entry and cashiers in each of those sections. Masks are required at the center.”

The UNR Ski Swap offers up to 70 percent savings on brand new items as well as last year’s models. Merchandise will include adult and children’s Alpine, Nordic and snowboard equipment and apparel. Swap personnel will be on hand to assist shoppers in choosing the correct equipment. The Swap does not accept helmets, goggles or “first layer” clothing.

For full details and registration form, visit www.unrskiswap.com.