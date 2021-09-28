New move-in ready office suites coming to downtown Reno (sponsored)

Three Class A suites located at 200 South Virginia will range from 1,936 to 2,399 square feet

Basin Street Properties is proud to announce its continued support of downtown Reno’s renaissance with three new move-in ready spec suites coming to market this fall.

The three Class A suites located at 200 South Virginia will range from 1,936 to 2,399 square feet. Features include a brand-new tenant lounge, modern open ceiling concept and striking window lines offering panoramic views downtown Reno.

“We see strong demand for Class A office space in this size range and want to build on the momentum we’ve seen throughout 2021,” said Scott Stranzl, Chief Portfolio Officer for Basin Street Properties. “Businesses are planning beyond the pandemic, and they are drawn to the dining, entertainment and amenities that downtown Reno has to offer. A move-in ready suite allows them to quickly occupy their space and hit the ground running.”

Basin Street has seen steady activity in Reno throughout 2021 completing nine new leases for 19,891 square feet in industries including private equity, insurance, commodities, pharma and energy. Three of the new tenants moved from out of the area.

“Both local businesses growing and new businesses coming from out of market are driving this office leasing activity,” said Stranzl. “The combined efforts of the City of Reno, the Downtown Reno Partnership, EDAWN, UNR and small local business have had a significant impact in reenergizing Downtown Reno and making it desirable to business professionals.”

200 South Virginia is a nine-story 119,800 square foot Class A Office building with panoramic views of the surrounding Sierra Mountains, Truckee Meadows, and downtown Reno. This premier office building is within walking distance of the Truckee River, City Hall, the County Courthouse, and the Federal Court Building. A direct conduit to the AT&T regional switch provides additional networking and infrastructure benefits and is appealing to telco businesses. Close proximity to I-80, I-580, and the Reno International Airport make for facilitate timely commuting and business travel.For more information, visit:

https://basin-street.com/property/200-south-virginia/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.