Nevada wants change (opinion)

Adam Laxalt

Recently, this outlet covered a lightly attended press conference where a pro-abortion group voiced opposition to my campaign because I happen to be a pro-life candidate. Meanwhile, every recent article about Senator Catherine Cortez Masto reads like a press release from her office. A quick review of those headlines paints the misleading image of a politician who has Washington under control. Nevadans know she doesn’t.

While some at your paper may approve of the current direction our country is headed, I can assure you most of your readers don’t. A recent Civiqs survey found 58% of registered Nevada voters believe we’re moving in the wrong direction while only 22% of Independents think we’re on the right track.

It’s no mystery why so many folks around our state have lost confidence in Washington. Our nation is mired in an array of problems and a new crisis seems to unfold on a weekly basis. In nearly every situation Catherine Cortez Masto has demonstrated she’d rather be part of the club than part of the solution. Nevadans recognize that she cares more about her party than our state. And they want change.

Our border is in crisis. Thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing into our country with virtually no consequences. Masto wants amnesty. Nevada wants a new direction.

Our economy is in crisis. Out of control government spending is pushing inflation higher, raising prices on staples like groceries and gasoline. Masto wants trillions more. Nevada wants a new direction.

Our health care is in crisis. The pandemic is dividing communities over mandates while COVID spreads unchecked from our open borders. Masto wants to keep it that way. Nevada wants a new direction.

Our schools are in crisis. Rather than focusing on reading, writing and arithmetic our kids are being threatened with Critical Race Theory. Masto wants it taught. Nevada wants a new direction.

Our foreign policy is in crisis. President Biden’s Afghanistan disaster resulted in the deaths of Americans and diminished our stature around the world. Masto wants it Biden’s way. Nevada wants a new direction.

The American Dream is in crisis. Local businesses are being crushed by forced closures even as giant corporations are permitted to thrive. Masto wants more government. Nevada wants a new direction.

Masto wants you to believe she’s a moderate. But last month, in the middle of the night, she voted for a $3.5 Trillion dollar budget written by Bernie Sanders. The plan would push our nation even closer toward socialist-style big government. And they want you to pay for it in the form of higher taxes, higher utility rates and higher prices.

Well Nevada voters pay enough in taxes, our utility rates are already high and we’ve had our fill of inflationary price hikes. We’ve had enough government intrusion into our lives. Nevada doesn’t need socialism. We need a voice.

A voice pushing back on powerful woke elites. A voice for border security. A voice for everyday people. A voice for change. And if you vote for me, I’ll work like hell to provide it.

Adam Paul Laxalt, a fourth generation Nevadan born in Reno, is a candidate for U.S. Senate. Adam served as Nevada’s 33rd Attorney General and is a former Naval Officer and Iraq War Veteran.

