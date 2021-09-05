Motor down to Pedaler’s Deli

Come for the sandwiches, stay for the ice cream

Roll into Pedaler’s Deli for a quickie lunch. The perfect pick-me-up for mid-week grub, or even a weekend treat, Pedaler’s Deli shares a space with IceCycle Creamery (see what they did there?) combining two classic American foods—deli sandwiches and ice cream cones, with a passion for the sport of cycling.

The shop at first can feel like your run-of-the-mill hometown deli (which we don’t say as a negative), but with signatures that not only play into the bicycle theme but also offer some combinations unheard of elsewhere. The Fixe, The Cruiser, Bloke’s Spokes, Tricycle Club, Mtn. Biker, Tour de Italia—they aren’t being shy about leaning into the puns.

For sandwiches, I’d steer you toward the Baja Tuna, which I’m not sure has any double entendre in the cycle world. A fan of tuna sandwiches in general, they can taste similar from shop to shop; it’s the extra ingredients that make these classics stand out. At Pedaler’s, the Baja Tuna pairs tuna and mayo with pico de gallo for a twist on the original. It’s also topped with jack cheese and avocado, all neatly assembled onto your choice of fresh (made in-house) bread.

Pro Tip: if you want a soft roll, order your sandwich on white.

The breads change day-to-day but often include Dutch crunch, four cheese, blue cheese, and Italian herb and cheese.

Other creative options include the Berry Bird, a Thanksgiving themed sammy heavy on turkey and cranberry sauce, plus cream cheese, arugula, tomato and onion. The Silk Roadie combines curried chicken salad with slivered almonds, grapes, lettuce and onion, and the

Chimichurri Beef adds chimichurri sauce, provolone, mayo, arugula, tomato and onion to roast beef.

Let’s just say, it’s hard to crash and burn with any order here.

There is an option to order ahead and avoid a wait, but ordering in person isn’t a bad experience either. Staff even asks if you want any substitutions to your sandwich before making it, giving anyone shy to change up the menu the perfect opportunity to say “well, actually…”.

There are small tables inside and a couple outside, giving you a view of the strip mall, but the eatery is casual counter serve and typically wrapped to-go. There is a build-your-own option, like just about any deli, that gives customers full range and creativity over the vast offerings.

Details 6147 Lakeside Dr., Reno, Nev. 89519

(775) 827-2777

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ice cream shop open until 8 p.m. Website

Aside from sandwiches, ice cream is the other main export here. With flavors that rotate often, they are written right on the glass so guests can see what each one is. Indications of included nuts or other dietary restrictions take some of the guesswork out of ordering.

Attack a kid’s scoop, single scoop or double scoop on a house-made waffle cone, sugar cone or regular cone.

The flavors are enticing, too—on first visit we opted for Tidy Camper (a s’mores style ice cream) and deep chocolate. The dessert was extra creamy and not too frozen, so it melted a little quickly if you weren’t careful but didn’t have that frost-bitten, sitting-in-a-freezer-for-too-long taste. Ultimately it tasted fresh and homemade, not mass produced.

If you want to get fancy with it, choose one of the menu’s signature sundaes or make it a float—with an option for root beer or regular beer for over 21 clientele (they have a couple of brews on tap).

In addition to sandwiches and ice cream, there are “green rides” or salads and a couple of other side options.