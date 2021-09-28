Living with Fire virtual series: “Prescribed fire in the Tahoe Basin and Nevada” (sponsored)

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire (LWF) Program presents an online workshop series: “Living With Fire Virtual Series.” The online series features one or two monthly workshops from April – October 2021. The series covers presentations about landscaping, wildfire preparedness, fire weather, smoke impacts and more.

The ninth session, “Prescribed Fire in Tahoe and Nevada” is October 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom. Living With Fire will host a workshop about prescribed fire, why it’s important and how it’s used in Nevada and the Lake Tahoe Basin. Speakers include: Keegan Schafer, fuels management officer with Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, and Duncan Leao, forest fuels and vegetation program manager from the U.S. Forest Service – Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. REGISTER HERE: http://bit.ly/RxFireTahoeNV

The series is part of the Living With Fire Program’s ongoing efforts to provide science-based information on how to live more safely in high wildfire-hazard environments, ultimately helping to save lives, property and homes. Since its inception in 1997, the program has received numerous regional and national awards, and its information has been used in 26 states and 25 countries.

For more information about the workshop series or Extension’s Living With Fire Program, email Living With Fire at LWF@unr.edu or visit the Living With Program website.

