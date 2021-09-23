Jewish Nevada and others join forces in largest statewide coalition ever to combat antisemitism in Nevada (sponsored)

On the heels of a disturbing rise in antisemitism across the nation, leaders from across the state of Nevada and leaders within the state’s Jewish community including Anti-Defamation League, Israeli-American Civic Action Network, Jewish Nevada, and Israeli American Council Las Vegas have united with over 200 other organizations and leaders to combat antisemitism with the new intitative known as Nevada Against Antisemitism.

“One of the most important ways to combat antisemitism is to stand together as one community – regardless of our politics,” Jolie Brislin, Regional Director of ADL Nevada says. “Combatting hatred is and must continue to be a bipartisan effort to have the greatest impact. By uniting these community leaders and organizations, we can take a sweeping approach to combatting hatred with one, strong voice of condemnation that also pushes for meaningful action and progress.”

Antisemitism, expressed as hatred of Jewish people, sometimes exhibited in violent acts, has today risen to levels not seen in decades. The recently released FBI Hate Crime Statistics Report reveals that while Jews make up only 2% of the population, they remain the number one target of religious-based hate crimes and have been for more than 40 years.

“Data doesn’t lie,” Dillon Hosier, CEO at ICAN says. “The most recent statistics from the FBI show that Jews, including Israelis, are the most targeted group for hate crimes in America, and today Nevada is standing strong and standing together against that hate.”

The 231 partners, including politicians, religious leaders, and non-profit organizations, have made history by being the largest coalition to sign a statement committing to their shared mission.

“Our mission of building a strong and vibrant community is incredibly important especially now as many Jewish families are often fearful of being outwardly Jewish,” Stefanie Tuzman, President and CEO of Jewish Nevada says. “It is comforting and reassuring to know that the greater Nevada community stands in support of our Jewish community against antisemitism and hate.”

Nevada Against Antisemitism’s directive is to educate the community and others about the Jewish people and the complex nature of antisemitism, publicly condemn acts of antisemitism, advocate for policy solutions, and finally, urge the federal government to fully fund initiatives to fight antisemitism and make relevant appointments necessary to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate.

“The Israeli-American Council (IAC) applauds the Nevada public officials and community leaders that have signed this pledge to take a stand against antisemitism in all its forms, including the anti-Zionist variety that falsely claims to be motivated by ‘politics, not hate,’” Ofra Etzion, IAC Las Vegas Regional Director says.

To learn more, please visitwww.nevadaagainstantisemitism.org. There, you can read the full statement and the complete list of signing partners of Nevada Against Antisemitism.

