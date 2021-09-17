‘It’s been a minute’: Cargo Concert Hall to reopen in October

Tickets went on sale today for a lineup of concerts at Cargo Concert Hall, the small venue tucked on the ground floor of Whitney Peak Hotel. It’s the first set of show dates the music hall has booked in months since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

“It’s been a minute,” said Mike Young, Production Manager for Cargo. “We wanted to ensure that when we reopened, we did so in the safest way possible for the protection of our employees, our guests, and our artists.”

In addition to presenting a ticket at the door to get in, concertgoers will need to present either a valid vaccination card proving they’re fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours of the show. Guests are also required to wear face masks inside the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The venue is limiting capacity for now, too. Cargo’s normal standing capacity for shows is 1,000, but Whitney Peak spokesperson Rachel Zunino said they’ll be reducing that by 20%–limiting standing shows to 800 people.

“We weren’t comfortable with operating sold out shows at that level given the volatile nature of COVID-19 right now in our community,” she said, adding that the decision may change down the road.

Here’s a list of shows now on sale:

Oct. 8 – Social Distortion

Oct. 24. – We Came as Romans

Oct. 30 – Halloween Bass Ball featuring RIOT TEN, VAMPA and Sweettooth (tickets here)

Nov. 13 – Wooli

Nov. 25 – Blue October

Feb. 17 – Eric Johnson

Feb. 27 – Circle Jerks

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.cargoreno.com/.