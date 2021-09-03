Health officials: Home COVID tests have limitations, aren’t included in case counts

At-home COVID-19 tests may be convenient, but Washoe County Health District (WCHD) officials say they have their limitations. Among them, the results can’t be used to determine if or when a person can return to school or work.

A positive test result from an at-home kit won’t be counted toward the official Washoe County case counts either.

“Because they are administered at home and not in a setting with medical personnel present there is no way to verify the test was done correctly and which person the test was collected from,” officials noted in a statement.

Those who receive a positive result from an at-home test kit should still follow isolation procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some locals have turned to at-home test kits–available in versions that are either a lab-processed PCR or rapid antigen test–to get results more quickly after encountering limited to no appointments available at area COVID-19 testing locations.

In response to an increased demand for testing, WCHD this week announced additional testing locations at two area Walmarts. Today, however, officials said those locations could close with short notice if air quality is considered unsafe for testing staff. Individuals with tests scheduled would be contacted if that were to happen.

Demand for COVID-19 tests across the state has increased sharply since mid-July, peaking earlier this week at levels not seen since November 2020 as cases and deaths surged. The test positivity rate in Washoe County is 18.8%.

Officials said as many as 1 in 4 tests conducted last week at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center site came back positive.

“Because of the high proportion of people that are testing positive, it’s highly likely that those being tested are contagious at the time of testing,” officials said, adding that masking was required at the test locations.

Several altercations occurred last week between testing site personnel and individuals seeking testing who refused to wear masks. WCHD said free masks are available, and those who refuse to wear a mask will be turned away.

COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and appointments are available online here.

Officials said walk-ins are welcome, however long lines have been reported. Vaccine lines, they added, are shorter.

Walmart testing information:

Reno Walmart at 2425 E. 2nd St, Reno, NV 89502 – Sign up for appointment here

Lemmon Valley Walmart at 250 Vista Knoll Pkwy, Reno, NV 89506 – Sign up for appointment here

For additional COVID-19 testing locations visit NV Health Response. A list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available at nvcovidfighter.org.