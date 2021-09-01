Health District: Fighting COVID-19 misinformation an uphill battle

Washoe County Health District’s Kevin Dick today said that it’s been 545 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Washoe County, but an end to the pandemic will remain out of reach until vaccination rates increase.

Yesterday, 388 new cases of the virus were confirmed. That makes Aug. 31 one of the top 25 days for the highest number of new cases confirmed.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is 283. At the beginning of July, it was about 20. The increase over the past two months is 14-fold.

A total of five people died of COVID-19 in Washoe County in July. In August, 47 people died. That’s the most deaths in a single month since January.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s very clear that the majority of new cases and deaths that we have seen in our residents are preventable,” Dick said.

Health district officials are very concerned by people taking the veterinary medication ivermectin. Dick said that local feed stores have been selling out of the medication—which is not an effective treatment for COVID-19.

He said misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is a public health crisis.

“The statistics are overwhelming in your favor [if you’re vaccinated],” Dick said.

He acknowledged that, yes, there are breakthrough cases among vaccinated people, but explained the situation by comparing the vaccine to a raincoat. When it’s drizzling outside, raincoats will keep people quite dry. If it’s a deluge, some people may get wet despite wearing raincoats.

Dick said that among the dangerous misinformation being spread, is the claim that people are dying as a result of the vaccine.

“We haven’t had anybody die from the COVID-19 vaccine in Washoe County,” he said.

Dick said he often hears that being vaccinated is a personal choice. He stressed that eligible adults who choose not to get vaccinated are making personal choices that are perpetuating the pandemic.

To those who continue to believe and spread misinformation about vaccines, Dick pointed to the Department of Homeland Security’s Aug. 13 bulletin identifying Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-linked media outlets as having repeatedly amplified conspiracy theories concerning the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines.

Dick said the health district is always concerned when people gather in large groups, but there is no way of knowing at this time to what degree the establishment of emergency shelters for evacuees of the Caldor Fire or big events like the Nugget Rib Cook-off might contribute to spread of the virus.

He noted that rapid antigen tests are being used at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center emergency shelter for anyone who shows up with symptoms of COVID-19.

There has also been some speculation about how much smoke from wildfires may be affecting COVID-19 trends in Washoe County. Some recent research has suggested that smoky conditions may make people more susceptible to the virus.

Testing is available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center five days a week. Testing is available seven days a week at the Walmart locations next to the Grand Sierra Resort and in Lemmon Valley.