Gratitude to Reno City Council and Mayor (opinion)

In a world of no’s, it’s refreshing to receive a yes. City of Reno did just that on Wednesday by voting 6-1 to support the ban of wildlife killing contests. Thank you City of Reno!



What is a wildlife killing contest? It’s when participants pay a fee and head out onto private and public lands with the goal of killing the most and biggest of certain native wildlife species. (In Nevada it’s often coyotes.) The contestants drag the carcasses back to be weighed in hopes of winning the bragging rights and prize money.

These contests are not recognized by any state wildlife department as a scientific management tool, including Nevada Department of Wildlife. These animals are not problem animals, but animals doing what nature intended them to do: nature’s free rodent patrol.



Our mayor, Hillary Schieve, went a step further to announce Reno would not tolerate animal and wildlife cruelty. It was clear she was very passionate about her anti-animal cruelty stance. Thank you Mayor.

The people have spoken. Wildlife killing contests should be filed in the history books. As we are surrounded by fires, wildlife deserves a special break and the City of Reno did just that.

I’d also like to give a shout out to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners. They are entrusted to take action to benefit the public’s wildlife. It’s not an easy job being torn between all the opinions from a diverse public.

Soon they will have to make a tough decision whether to protect Nevada’s hunting heritage and end the highly contentious, unpopular killing contests or take a pass and let the legislature decide the fate of wildlife.

I have faith they will be brave, stand tough against unethical hunting practices and protect the reputation of Nevada’s sportsmen.

None of the Commissioners participate in these types of contests.

Taking bold steps to improve the reputation of hunting is not new to Nevada’s Wildlife Commission. Over the years the Commission has voted to limit trapping in areas close to cities, regulate trail camera use to keep in line with fair chase ethics and changed regulations on shed antler seasons. This will be another defining moment in the history books for this Commission.

Nevada’s wildlife, sportsmen and her residents thank the Commission for their thankless service, and we know in the end you will make right decision. Let’s make Nevada state #9 and join Arizona, New Mexico, California, Colorado, Washington, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maryland by celebrating the end of unscientific killing en mass for fun and prizes. Whoot!

With careful consideration from the Board of Wildlife Commissioners, “We got this Nevada!” #stopthekill

Keep it wild. Keep it ethical.

Fauna Tomlinson lives in south Reno and works to help Nevada become a kinder place for wildlife through education and advocacy.

