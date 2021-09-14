Governor Sisolak signs emergency regulation related to COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency regulation requiring COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1 for a number of state employees. The requirement applies to those working with vulnerable populations in state-operated, licensed health care settings or state-operated detention facilities.

Affected individuals are those working in institutions that include Lake’s Crossing Center, Northern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services Dini Townsend Hospital, and the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities in Reno and Sparks.

The Nevada Board of Health voted on Friday in favor of the requirement. Their decision came during an emergency meeting held one day after President Joe Biden ordered new federal vaccine requirements including for federal health care workers, federal employees and contractors.

“I am grateful to the Board of Health for passing an emergency regulation to require State staff who work with vulnerable populations in certain settings provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by November 1,” Governor Sisolak said. “I also want to thank the Medical Advisory Team for providing this policy recommendation and for the staff at DPBH for developing the proposal heard at the meeting.”

The emergency regulation is effective for 120 days and must go through a public review process to be made permanent.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe and effective. They are available at a number of locations throughout the state. Find a vaccine clinic online at NVCOVIDFighter.org.