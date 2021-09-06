Five events to check out this week: Balloons, Brüka and beer

After a trip to the Nugget Rib Cook Off over the weekend, we’re looking forward to safely enjoying a few more of our favorite annual events, including the Great Reno Balloon Race coming up this weekend. If early mornings aren’t your thing, here are five more events to check out.

Please be sure to confirm event details with organizers, including COVID-19 restrictions and potential cancellations due to poor air quality.

UNR’s Performing Arts Series featuring Grace Kelly. The series is back at Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater on Sept. 9 featuring award-winning saxophonist, singer, songwriter and composer Grace Kelly. A meet-and-greet is scheduled the day before at Joe Crowley Student Union. Link for information. 62nd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races in Virginia City. After taking a year off, Virginia City is back in action, having lost none of its bizarre yet wildly entertaining spirit. Link for information. Waiting for Godot at Brüka Theater. If you’re vaccinated for COVID-19, you’re welcome to enjoy Brüka’s production of Samuel Beckett’s absurdist masterpiece to kick off their 29th season. This iconic play challenges its audiences to confront life’s most difficult questions while searching for meaning in a world in which nothing is certain. Sounds familiar. Link for information. Legends of Beer Festival. Reno Beer Enthusiasts hosts this festival that includes a fun run in the morning and a “beer mile” relay competition just before the festival begins. Link for information. Reno Paella Cook-Off. In this combat-style cooking competition, classically trained chefs and home cooks alike will take to the streets as they go head-to-head in cooking one of the most difficult dishes around the world – PAELLA. The event includes music, drinks, and yes, paella. Link for information.

