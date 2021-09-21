Five events to check out: Comedy, concerts and a cleanup

Event season in northern Nevada continues, this weekend with the Street Vibrations Fall Rally and the Candy Dance in Genoa. If you’re keeping your social circle smaller than a crowd of a few thousand, here are five events to check out.

Be sure to check with venues and event organizers to confirm event details and COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Pints & Pandas stand-up comedy. Every 2nd at 4th Wednesday at Packs & Pints in Sparks there’s a free stand-up comedy show featuring regional headliners and Set List improvised comedy where 2 comedians will go head-to-head and come up with comedy bits on the spot based on random topics. Link for information. Stop Kiss at The Potentialist Workshop. The show is “a poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably,” says Variety. Catch this performance Thursday through Sunday with a portion of ticket sales to benefit Safe Embrace. Link for information. Vundabar at The Holland Project. Vundabar’s high-energy live show is the stand-out quality of this band and is an art they’ve undoubtedly perfected by touring non-stop around the country. Link for information. KTMB’s Truckee River Cleanup. Since 2004, KTMB has organized the Truckee River Cleanup Day where volunteers come together to keep our Truckee River and its surrounding watershed clean for all to enjoy. Link for information. Hank Williams Jr. at The Nugget. He’s part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2020. What more is there to say? Link for Information.

