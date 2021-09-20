Video, Photos: Fiesta on Wells returns

Thousands of people attended the Fiesta on Wells yesterday. It was the first time back for the event since the pandemic.

Mario DelaRosa, director of Latino Arte and Culture, organizes the annual event.

“More than a decade or so ago, some Latino business owners from Wells started this celebration to remember and recognize the culture of their countries,” he said. “They started it in the spring but then moved it to September to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month.”

With 25% of Washoe County residents being Latino or Hispanic, the event draws many Latino nationalities: Guatemalan, Mexican, Dominican, Puerto Rican and more. American-born Latinos also comprised many who attended.

The event features traditional food, dancing, performances and live music.

Some vendors had a public health focus. Immunize Nevada, the Community Health Alliance and Washoe County Health District were on hand offering help, such as free dental services and free COVID-19 vaccines.

Photos by Ty O’Neil

Fiesta on Wells on Sept. 19, 2021. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno