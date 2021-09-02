Extended federal unemployment benefits end Sunday

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) officials are reminding everyone who’s been receiving federal extended unemployment benefits that these programs end this weekend.

DETR reported last week that the July unemployment rate for the state was 7.7%. In Reno specifically, that figure was 4.9%. During the height of the pandemic unemployment in Nevada neared 30%.

The following federal programs expire on Sunday:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) provided an additional $300 weekly payment for any person who is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provided benefits for people who were unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment insurance or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) provided an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment.

The last week these benefits will be paid is the week ending on Sept. 4, and the latest people can apply for benefits for this week is Sept. 18.

Because the extended benefits come from federal and not state funds, they expire even for people who show a balance on their claims. The balance is the amount a claimant may have received if the pandemic benefits were extended by Congress.

DETR is advising those who are waiting for an eligibility determination or appeal decision for any of the federal programs to continue filing weekly through week ending Sept. 4. If they are determined to be eligible, they will be paid all benefits that were filed up to the date the federal programs expire.

Starting Monday, regular unemployment insurance (UI) will be the only benefit program going forward.

The state will return to its regular UI base-period model. Benefits are based on the person’s wages reported by their employers during a certain amount of time, known as the base period. To learn more about the base period and how weekly UI benefits are calculated, see the claimant handbook found at this link. Videos to help explain can be found at UI.nv.gov under the Claimant tab.

People claiming benefits should also know that State Extended Benefits —which provides an additional 13 weeks of federally funded benefits for people who exhausted their regular unemployment benefits during periods of high state unemployment—expires on Sept. 11.

For Nevadans who are unemployed or underemployed, DETR created a document with information about statewide resources from job search help and grants for training, to assistance with childcare, food stamps and legal aid regarding eviction notices. The document will continue to be updated as circumstances change.

“We want to ensure all Nevadans are aware of the available resources around the state, since so many folks are still getting back on their feet from the devastation the pandemic has caused,” said DETR Director Elisa Cafferata.

Those who are unemployed or looking to change jobs or find a new career, can use EmployNV.gov. This resource helps with drafting resumes and applications, finding open jobs and learning more about training and upskilling for in-demand careers. Some of these training options also offer financial assistance.

Personalized work search assistance from JobConnect can be accessed by filling out this online form.

For a list of workforce partners offering in-person services click here.

The Employment Recovery Program through Nevadaworks in northern and rural Nevada, helps displaced workers apply for training programs to work in positions that expand their skills, as well as offers childcare, resume writing and mock interview practice. Find out more at this link.

Workforce Connections in southern Nevada offers similar services, from job seeker help to training and upskilling opportunities.

American Job Center is another resource providing access to employment pathways.