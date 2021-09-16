Events for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in Reno

By Marí Palma

This story was originally published by Noticiero Móvil.

This Hispanic Heritage Month we celebrate the contribution of Latino communities to the culture of the United States. From September 15 to October 15, we invite you to celebrate with us through various activities especially focused on many traditions brought to the U.S. from Latin America.

Check out this calendar and don’t miss out on the opportunity to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month!

Ongoing

Hispanics in STEM exhibition(DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library (9/15–10/15)

Café y Conversa(Reynolds School of Journalism Linn Reading Room at UNR, every Wednesday at 2 p.m.)

En Medio: Senses of Migrations(The Lilley Art Museum, now until January 2022)

Nuwave Mayan Ancestros: Ruby Barrientos Art Exhibition (Reno City Hall, Metro Gallery, 9/13–11/26)

Latino Student Advisory Board Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Poster Session (The Joe Crowley Student Union (JCSU), 3rdFloor, 9/15–10/15)

September 16

September 17

Lowrider display(JCSU Gateway Plaza, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Immigrants Get the Job Done: Northern Nevada International Center reception to share New American Economy research report on the contributions immigrants make to Nevada (The Lilley Art Museum, 6 p.m.)

Camila, Luz Tour(Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 8 p.m.)

September 18

“Fiesta de la Independencia”Midtown block party (5 p.m.)

September 19

Fiesta on Wells(Wells Avenue, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

September 21

Latinx Research Panel: Drs. Tania Leal, Elizabeth Villalobos, and Mariana-Cecilia Velázquez (Virtual, 11:30 am)

September 22

What is Latinx identity panel? A focus on immigration. With panelists: Mayra Sierra-Ruiz and Drs. Lorraine Benuto, Sandra Rodríguez, Karla Hernández, Prisca Gayles, and Eloísa Gordon-Mora discuss gender, race, ethnicity, immigration, and other topics (Virtual, Zoom, 3:30 p.m.)

September 25

Selena The Premier Tribute(Nugget Casino Resort, 8 p.m.)

October 5

Julio Salgado Talk:Art and Activism in Times of Crisis(JCSU Theatre and via streaming, 5:30 pm)

October 6

Julio Salgado Workshop:Behind the Image(JCSU Great Room and via streaming, 1 p.m.)

October 8

Grupo Firme(Greater Nevada Field, 8 p.m.)

October 11

Zoé(Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, (8 p.m.)

October 14

Latinos (Mis)Representation in Media(Reno City Hall Council Chambers, 4 p.m.)

Nuwave Mayan Ancestros: Art reception with Ruby Barrientos (Reno City Hall, Metro Gallery, 5 p.m.)