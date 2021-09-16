fbpx
Home > Events > Events for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in Reno
Events

Events for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in Reno

By ThisIsReno
Fiesta on Wells 2018.
By Marí Palma
This story was originally published by Noticiero Móvil.

This Hispanic Heritage Month we celebrate the contribution of Latino communities to the culture of the United States. From September 15 to October 15, we invite you to celebrate with us through various activities especially focused on many traditions brought to the U.S. from Latin America.

Check out this calendar and don’t miss out on the opportunity to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month!

Ongoing

  • Hispanics in STEM exhibition(DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library (9/15–10/15)
  • Café y Conversa(Reynolds School of Journalism Linn Reading Room at UNR, every Wednesday at 2 p.m.)
  • En Medio: Senses of Migrations(The Lilley Art Museum, now until January 2022)
  • Nuwave Mayan Ancestros: Ruby Barrientos Art Exhibition (Reno City Hall, Metro Gallery, 9/13–11/26)
  • Latino Student Advisory Board Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Poster Session (The Joe Crowley Student Union (JCSU), 3rdFloor, 9/15–10/15)

September 16

September 17

  • Lowrider display(JCSU Gateway Plaza, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • Immigrants Get the Job Done: Northern Nevada International Center reception to share New American Economy research report on the contributions immigrants make to Nevada (The Lilley Art Museum, 6 p.m.)
  • Camila, Luz Tour(Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 8 p.m.)

September 18

September 19

September 21

  • Latinx Research Panel: Drs. Tania Leal, Elizabeth Villalobos, and Mariana-Cecilia Velázquez (Virtual, 11:30 am)

September 22

  • What is Latinx identity panel? A focus on immigration. With panelists: Mayra Sierra-Ruiz and Drs. Lorraine Benuto, Sandra Rodríguez, Karla Hernández, Prisca Gayles, and Eloísa Gordon-Mora discuss gender, race, ethnicity, immigration, and other topics (Virtual, Zoom, 3:30 p.m.)

September 25

October 5

October 6

  • Julio Salgado Workshop:Behind the Image(JCSU Great Room and via streaming, 1 p.m.)

October 8

October 11

  • Zoé(Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, (8 p.m.)

October 14

