EVENT: Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us (sponsored)

Did you know Dr. Seuss’ book The Lorax was banned for promoting environmentalism and socialism? Test your knowledge of this and other controversial books in a fun trivia night at the Wilbur May Museum. The evening will include five fast-paced rounds with questions on famous first lines, movie adaptations, and other trivia as part of Banned Books Week.

Banned Books Week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to the number of challenges to books in schools, libraries, and bookstores. Banned Books Week 2021 will be held September 26 – October 2 with events around the country. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

The May Museum’s Banned Books Trivia Night is open to teams of up to five people, with 10 teams maximum. Prizes will be awarded for 1stthrough 3rdplace teams as well as best team name. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Deadline to register is September 29.



What:Banned Books Trivia Night

When:Friday, October 1, 2021 at 5:30pm

Where:Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park,1595 N. Sierra Street, Reno

Cost:$20 per team

Contact:(775) 785-5961 orwww.maycenter.com



About the Wilbur D. May Museum Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur May Foundation. Our mission is to preserve the life and legacy of Wilbur D. May through exhibitions and programs that stimulate curiosity in visitors of all ages.

