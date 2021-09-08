County seeking applicants for air pollution control board

The Washoe County Health District’s Air Quality Management Division is accepting applications from those wishing to join its Air Pollution Control Hearing Board.

The board hears appeals when a negotiated resolution to an air pollution complaint cannot be achieved. It meets on an as-needed basis and consists of seven members who aren’t employees of the state or any of its political subdivisions.

One member of the board must be an attorney, one member must be an engineer, and one must be a Nevada licensed contractor. The remaining four members are at-large. Board members are volunteers and terms for each range from one to three years.

“The Air Pollution Control Hearing Board plays a critical role in ensuring that the Air Quality Management Division is held accountable for its actions and decisions,” Francisco Vega, division director, said in a statement. “We encourage community members passionate about air pollution who have expertise in that area to apply. This is a great way for the general public to partner with our staff to ensure that air pollution matters are addressed fairly.”

Interested individuals are asked to apply by either filling out a form online or printing one:

https://www.washoecounty.us/health/files/air-quality/Forms_and_Applications/APCHB-Member-Application.pdf



Applications can be emailed to Health-AirQualityContactUs@washoecounty.us or sent by mail to 1001 E. Ninth St., Building B-171, Reno, NV 89512.



