Entertainment

Comedy films screened at local film festival (photos)

By Eric Marks
Mikel Fair speaks to the filmmakers and attendees about the films at the Reno Comedy Film Festival on Sept. 19, 2021 at Reno Little Theater in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
The Film Festival Circuit came to Reno on Sunday and presented the Reno Comedy Film Festival at Reno Little Theater. The festival featured short comedy submissions from independent filmmakers.

It was the second time the festival has been held in Reno. The event has also been held in Houston and Austin, Texas and Portland, Oregon, with each festival featuring a different set of judges and submissions. 

The films ranged in content from humorous takes on social commentary, vegan/animal rights activism and fatherhood to comedic shorts. More abstract content included “My Dinner with Weiner,” which centered around a fictional staged date with Weiner Herzog by Klaus Kinski who attempts to assassinate Herzog for rejecting him from a screenplay.

The shorts also ranged in style from elaborate cinematography as seen inAdventure Dads,” to more dialog-based shorts likeThe Love Suckers” featuring Hollywood veteran Eddie Deezen.

Mikel Fair, owner of the festival, said he brings the event to Reno in an attempt to find a market with no film festival presence and to “get films into as many markets as possible” in an attempt to share the “untapped reservoir of talent.”

Filmmakers were in attendance from as far away as New York City and the event is expected to grow for future festivals, according to Fair.

The next scheduled Reno Comedy Film Festival is March 2022 at a venue yet to be announced. Admission is free and information for submissions, tickets and the other FFC festival content can be found at www.filmfestivalcircuit.com.

