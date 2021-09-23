Arbor Day Foundation, Reno team up to offer 300 discounted trees to public

The Arbor Day Foundation and City of Reno are partnering to offer discounted 5-gallon-sized trees to the public with goals of increasing the city’s tree canopy and helping reduce energy costs.

Reno residents can reserve one tree now for $16.25, which is a 75% discount off the average etail price. Blue ice Arizona cypress, London planetree, and valley oak are the varieties available. Pick up is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at Idlewild Park, 1900 Idlewild Drive.

When signing up to reserve a tree, residents must agree to properly maintain the tree and indicate they have an automated watering system in place. Three hundred trees will be available.

Additionally, the online tool will help customers estimate their annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses.

“Reno is proud to sponsor this program and will contribute 75% of the cost of the tree,” Councilwoman Naomi Duerr said in a statement. “Trees around homes not only help reduce the amount of energy your home requires, but they also add to your property value, reduce your carbon footprint, improve the air quality and more effectively catch stormwater runoff.”

The city hopes to increase its tree canopy by 2036 to 10%. It’s currently 5.2%. Reno’s urban forest provides $21 million in environmental and economic benefits each year to citizens in ways that Duerr described.

To reserve a tree visit https://energysavingtrees.arborday.org/?PartnerCode=07744#Start.





