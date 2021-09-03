Air quality expected to be ‘unhealthy’ through the weekend

Washoe County Health District (WCHD) officials said today air quality is expected to be in the unhealthy range throughout the weekend. WCHD upgraded its Stage 1 Air Quality Emergency Episode issued on Friday, Aug. 27 to a Stage 2 Emergency Episode today.

“The Stage 1 Emergency Episode was upgraded to a Stage 2 because the 24-hour PM2.5 [air quality index] is expected to be above 150 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” WCHD Public Information Officer Scott Oxarart said. “Those in sensitive groups including children, older adults, and those with heart/lung disease should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce strenuous outdoor activities.”

The Dixie and Caldor Fires continue to contribute to the poor air quality. Periods of heavy smoke are possible in the late evening and morning hours.

WCHD’s Air Quality Management Division can issue a Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3 or Stage 4 Emergency Episode with the Stage 4 being the most severe.

“The Emergency Episode rule was recently revised and adopted by the District Board of Health on July 22, 2021,” Oxarart said. “An air pollution Emergency Episode for Washoe County is not a state of emergency as issued by the governor or president. The main purposes of an Emergency Episode are to notify the public of the air pollution levels, give recommendations to reduce exposure, and reduce or stop emissions from a local source if it is determined to be significantly contributing to the Emergency Episode.”

Visit OurCleanAir.com for more information.