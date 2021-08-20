Winners announced in penultimate Vax Nevada Days

$1 million winner to be announced next week
Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined Thursday afternoon by Eric Edelstein, president of the Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field, at the stadium to announce the seventh round of winners for Vax Nevada Days. Attendees were greeted by the first day in the region in well over a week without smoke blanketing the skies.
Sisolak spoke about the Reno Aces organizations’ efforts with community partners to host vaccination events at the stadium and promote getting the jab.
“As Nevada and the world continue to battle COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we are in an all-hands-on-deck situation. Every Nevadan has a vital role to play in ending this pandemic, most importantly by protecting themselves, their families and their community by getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” Sisolak said.
The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they were awarded that was read during Thursday’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prize, following the procedures laid out in the official Vax Nevada Day rules. A total of 204 vaccinated individuals were drawn as winners.
Ten winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:
- Melanie M. from Henderson
- Kaili T. from Las Vegas
- Damian G. from North Las Vegas
- Sinai G. from Las Vegas
- Sarah M. from Carson City
- Kathleen C. from Las Vegas
Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:
- Aiden G. from Las Vegas
- Katelyn F. from Reno
Ivan G. from Las Vegas
One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:
- Joseph S. from Reno
Ten $1,000 cash prize winners, including:
- Joseph P. from Las Vegas
- Sara C. from Las Vegas
- Brenda P. from North Las Vegas
- Darrell L. from Las Vegas
- Jody S. from Las Vegas
- David S. from Las Vegas
Four $25,000 cash prize winners, including:
- Jasmin F. from Las Vegas
- Cynthia V. from Henderson
- Kelly H. from Reno
- Dario R. from Sparks
Additionally, there was one $50,000 cash prize winner.
Vax Nevada Days is a public health outreach program run in a partnership between the state and Immunize Nevada. It was started in July and will wrap up on Aug. 26, when a $1 million dollar grand prize winner is drawn. In total, the program will give out $5 million in cash and prizes to Nevadans who’ve received at least one shot. People between 12 and 17 years of age are eligible to win scholarship money that can be used for any higher educational pursuit.
The event livestream is available on the Nevada Health Response YouTube channel.
Funds for the program come from the American Rescue Plan.
Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1-800-401-0946.
