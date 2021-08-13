Vax Nevada Day winners announced, two drawings left

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined Thursday by former Nevada Congress member Shelley Berkley, now CEO and senior provost for Touro University Nevada, to announce the sixth round of winners for Vax Nevada Days. The event was held at the private medical university.

A total of 204 vaccinated individuals aged 12 and older were drawn as winners in the sixth Vax Nevada Days drawing.

Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health incentive program launched in July in an effort to boost the number of vaccinations in the state. It’s a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the state. Giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan. The program will ultimately give away $5 million in cash and prizes.

“Today we’re honored to be at the largest medical school and physician assistant school in the state of Nevada,” Sisolak said. “Throughout the pandemic, Touro has been an integral part of our community’s public health response, and their efforts are making a significant impact. Students and faculty have provided almost 20,000 vaccines to community members, and Touro was the first place to offer a drive-through vaccine event for medical professionals.”

“Touro has been in the forefront of our state’s fight against COVID,” said Berkley. “The pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but Touro’s students and faculty have stepped up to keep our fellow citizens safe. Touro’s students were the first to test the homeless at Cashman Field. Our faculty and students, under the direction of our medical school dean, Dr. Wolfgang Gilliar, produced more than 20,000 PCR test kits for the state when we didn’t have any.”

The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they were awarded that was read during Thursday night’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prize, following the procedures laid out in the official Vax Nevada Day rules.

Ten winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

Oliver F. from Reno

German L. from Las Vegas

Ella S. from Las Vegas

Valeria S. from Las Vegas

Kaylee J. from Las Vegas

Luis J. of North Las Vegas

Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education, including:

Braeden C. from Henderson

Elijah H. from Las Vegas

One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:

Mihaela B. from Reno

Ten $1,000 cash prize winners, including:

Natasha A. from Las Vegas

Michael C. from Las Vegas

Cassandra E. from North Las Vegas

Sydney H. from Las Vegas

Marvin P. from Las Vegas

Cleotha W. from North Las Vegas

James S. from Searchlight

Four $25,000 cash prize winners, including:

Diane L. from Pahrump

Jose R. from Las Vegas

Thomas K. from Las Vegas

Cyrill C. from Las Vegas

One $50,000 cash prize winner, including:

Jennifer Y. from Las Vegas

The event live stream is available on the Nevada Health Response YouTube channel.

The next prize announcement is scheduled for August 19. To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With only two more weeks of drawings, Nevadans are encouraged to get their vaccines now to have chances to win.