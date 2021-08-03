Nevada Mining Association president Tyre Gray joins Nevada Donor Network as governing board member (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Tyre Gray, Esq. Image: Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is proud to announce Tyre Gray, Esq., has joined the board, bringing over two decades of leadership experience in the hospitality, consulting and legal industries to his new position. He also brings personal, direct experience with the organ transplantation industry as a kidney recipient.

In his role as a governing board member, Gray will support the organization’s mission to lead the advancement of healthcare in Nevada. He will help promote NDN’s longstanding goal of creating a full-scale transplant institute to expand the state’s current transplant capabilities and ultimately save more lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.

In his mid-20’s, Gray discovered he was living with chronic kidney disease and was placed on the transplant waiting list. Years later, when his health began to fail, Gray persevered and decided to pursue a law degree.

In 2012, Gray received his gift of life, a kidney transplant, which allowed him to go on to graduate at the top of his class, pass three bar exams (Calif., Ariz. and Nev.) in 368 days and join a large regional law firm.

Gray currently serves as the president of the Nevada Mining Association. He holds a law degree from University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Boyd School of Law. As an attorney, Gray represented Fortune 5, 100, 500 companies before local, state and federal regulatory and legislative bodies across the western states. A San Diego native, Gray now lives in Henderson, Nev. with his wife, Ashanti, son, Adonis, and daughter, Reign.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.