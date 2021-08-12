Sonic Drive-In hosting hiring event (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

National brand and franchise, Sonic Drive-In, is hosting a hiring event for individuals in the Northern Nevada area who are interested in joining the Sonic Family on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. All Northern Nevada Sonic Drive-In locations will be conducting interviews for potential team members and applications will be available at the drive-in locations the day of the event.

Although Sonic Drive-In is a national brand, it is also a local business that aims to provide job opportunities to students and individuals in the greater Reno area. The South Reno restaurant, located at 6250 South Virginia Street will be offering complimentary mini shakes, tater tots, and French fries for everyone to enjoy.

“Our team is always striving to create a bold and unique work environment with a creative team whose passion shows in the food and our service,” said Taylor Cain, multi-unit franchise owner. “We’re excited to meet potential team members and give people job opportunities to grow with the Sonic family and an all-American brand since 1953.”

Job openings have competitive pay rates and include carhops, cooks, management and much more. Interviews will be conducted “Sonic style” in the drive-up stalls.

This hiring event is an opportunity for applicants to get to know the Sonic family, taste the food, and get a feel for the company culture.

Interested in coming out? Click the link HERE for complete event details. To view all Northern Nevada Sonic Drive-In locations, visit locations.sonicdrivein.com.

About Sonic Drive-In

For more than 60 years, SONIC, America’s Drive-In, has built a dominant position in the drive-in restaurant business. They did it by sticking to what made drive-ins so popular in the first place: made-to-order American classics, signature menu items, speedy service from friendly Carhops and heaping helpings of fun and personality.

