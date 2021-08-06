School district hosts back-to-school expo Saturday

Washoe County School District on Saturday, Aug. 7, will provide information to parents and students at a back-to-school expo at Meadowood Mall’s center court. The district’s human resources staff will also be on site to assist job seekers with applying for WCSD positions.

Families attending the event can get information about meals, transportation, school registration and resources. They’ll also be able to speak with and get assistance from district personnel from departments including kindergarten, family resource centers, family-school partnerships and career and technical education (CTE).

Families with members who are immune-compromised can attend the event early, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All others can visit the expo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Masks are required for all attendees.

Meadowood Mall is located at 5000 Meadowood Mall Circle in Reno.

Source: WCSD