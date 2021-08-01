RTC offering free rides on some bus routes to Hot August Nights

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will provide free rides on four bus routes to Hot August Nights events from Aug. 3 to 8.

RTC’s RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 run from downtown Reno to downtown Sparks on 4th Street and Prater Way.

RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and Route 1 service is along Virginia Street from Meadowood Mall to the University of Nevada, Reno.

Event officials encourage those planning to attend the festival, which is dedicated to classic vehicles and rock ‘n’ roll, to find alternatives to driving, which will reduce congestion on roadways. Hot August Nights is in its 34th year and attracts thousands of people annually, although it took a hiatus last year.

“This is a great opportunity to try transit with your friends and family to one of the region’s favorite events,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said in a statement. “With limited parking, everyone can ride these routes free and avoid parking hassles to all the event venues in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor.”

For bus schedules, visit rtcwashoe.com.