Room revenue surpasses pre-pandemic numbers

June’s lodging and room tax revenues nearly reached an historic high — in fact, only August of 2019 saw numbers higher than what the region experienced in June of this year.

That’s according to the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Seeing the destination thrive during a challenging time speaks volumes about where Reno Tahoe is headed,” said RSCVA President and CEO Charles Harris. “The most significant indicator from June is the fact that we had more occupied rooms in Reno Tahoe than we did in June of 2019. With Hot August Nights in full swing and other great legacy events … still to come, we’re hopeful this momentum will continue throughout the summer.”

RSCVA is making comparisons to 2019, rather than 2020, due to the severely diminished numbers during the first year of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Reno Tahoe’s historical top five months of taxable room revenue, according to the RSCVA:

August 2019 $46,663,912 June 2021 $45,219,688 August 2018 $44,483,946 August 2017 $44,034,254 September 2018 $42,554,492